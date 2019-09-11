UK's Leadsom: We are looking at creative ways to ensure that there is no Irish backstop
Comments by Tory lawmaker, Andrea Leadsom
- We are looking at getting a good deal that works for the UK
- The deal will be different to the existing one
Leadsom has been a firm backer of Boris Johnson's Brexit crusade so her comments here aren't surprising to say the least. If there are "creative" solutions to the backstop, they would've already been found over the past few years. Smoke and mirrors, smoke and mirrors.