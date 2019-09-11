UK's Leadsom: We are looking at creative ways to ensure that there is no Irish backstop

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by Tory lawmaker, Andrea Leadsom

Leadsom
  • We are looking at getting a good deal that works for the UK
  • The deal will be different to the existing one
ForexLive
Leadsom has been a firm backer of Boris Johnson's Brexit crusade so her comments here aren't surprising to say the least. If there are "creative" solutions to the backstop, they would've already been found over the past few years. Smoke and mirrors, smoke and mirrors.

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose