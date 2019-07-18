UK's Lidington says that EU suggested to UK to put Brexit 'on ice' for five years

Comments by UK lawmaker, David Lidington







And even if it does, knowing how lawmakers from both sides go about with their "planning", the real negotiation phase will only begin a couple of months before the deadline. Everything else that happens before that will be but a waste of time.

Pound traders reacting to five more years of back and forth Brexit headlines be like...





There's no mention of when this thought was suggested but I for one certainly hope we do not go down this path. If it can stretch out to five years, who's to say that it can't go out to ten or even twenty years?