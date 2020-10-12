UK's Liverpool to go to strictest “third tier” of coronavirus lock down

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UK city of Liverpool will go into the strictest "third tier" of new anti-coronavirus restrictions

The full extent of the new levels of restrictions will be announced Monday
  • "Pubs and bars; betting shops, casinos and adult gaming centres and gyms will close"

Earlier:
