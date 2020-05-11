UK's Raab: Changes to lockdown measures to take effect on Wednesday

UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, is a busy man this morning









So far, the announcement is causing quite a bit of confusion as Raab had earlier told Sky News that contact between family members of different households should still be avoided.





But the announcement yesterday said that you can meet a "friend" from another house but keep a 2 metres distance apart. And now when speaking to the BBC, he says that you can also do that outdoors with family members.





I reckon he probably just doesn't want to encourage people to meet within close quarters and instead choose to meet in places like parks, where there is room to distance yourself.





In any case, this appears to be the government's message to citizens that "look, we don't have the resources to police what every single person does so it is up to your own discretion to put in reasonable effort to adjust to the new normal".







And if they can sort this out over the next few weeks, then perhaps there is some light at the end of the tunnel to reopen more businesses starting from next month.