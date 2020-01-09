UK's Raab says an Iranian missile shot down the plane

The evidence is mounting, government ministers from many countries now accepting the fact.

Iran shot down a civilian passenger jet outside Thran, killing all 176 people on board

an antiaircraft missile strike

Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737





This looks like a monumental **** up by Iran. The right thing to do would be to admit it and move along with the process instead of the lies and deceit. Many, many of the dead are Iranians. Perhaps the Iranian people, especially those who lost loved ones, can get a chance to speak up on this.















