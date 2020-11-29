UK's Raab sound bullish on a Brexit trade deal over the weekend

U.K. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab spoke on Sunday, said the big issue to resolve in the trade deal talks with the EU is fishing rights.

“At the end of the day it requires both sides to be a little bit flexible and pragmatic”

“I do think the economic two-way advantage of getting this over the line ought to focus minds in the last few days.”

the two sides “ought to” be able to get to an agreement on fishing, given the progress negotiators have made on other issues

Bolding is mine.





Its not done until its done, but Raab is bullish.
















