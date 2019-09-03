UK's Raab: There will not be another Brexit extension

Comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab





We will not delay leaving the European Union beyond October

We are showing Europe the detail of our plans on the backstop

It is beyond clear now that the government will not heed to the requests from rebel/opposition lawmakers to extend Article 50 again. As such, an election is almost certainly set to follow if there are enough numbers against them later.





As for their backstop plan to European leaders, don't expect anything to come from that. There isn't anything new in that regard that hasn't been thought of after three years.



