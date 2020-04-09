UK's Raab to prepare public for lockdown extension - report

The Guardian reports on the matter







ForexLive

Well, with the UK one of the later ones to have imposed lockdown measures, this should not be a major surprise. The virus trajectory certainly continues to allude that any real turning point is yet to be reached:





The report says that Dominic Raab is expected to signal this morning that lockdown measures will remain in place beyond next week, in the first key decision to be taken as Boris Johnson remains in intensive care over the past few days.