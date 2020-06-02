UK's Raab: We oppose HK security law imposed by China

Comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab





We oppose such an authoritarian security law

We recognise China's role in the world but it should live up to its responsibilities

If China continues down this path, we shall consider our response

UK will not look the other way if China continues down this path

Some remarks by Raab on the Hong Kong issue. He also points out that they will change arrangements for BNO passport holders in Hong Kong if China does continue with its current plans. Such a move to allow Hong Kong citizens to apply for leave to stay in the UK and a path to citizenship isn't going to go down well with China, so just take note of this.



