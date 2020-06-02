UK's Raab: We oppose HK security law imposed by China

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab

Raab
  • We oppose such an authoritarian security law
  • We recognise China's role in the world but it should live up to its responsibilities
  • If China continues down this path, we shall consider our response
  • UK will not look the other way if China continues down this path
Some remarks by Raab on the Hong Kong issue. He also points out that they will change arrangements for BNO passport holders in Hong Kong if China does continue with its current plans. Such a move to allow Hong Kong citizens to apply for leave to stay in the UK and a path to citizenship isn't going to go down well with China, so just take note of this.

