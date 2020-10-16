UK's Raab: We cannot have to make all the compromises on Brexit

Comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab





We are disappointed and surprised by EU position on Brexit

We are close to a deal

A deal also 'depends on the other side'

With goodwill on both sides, we can get there

This is largely more posturing as well, but it sure sounds like they will be extending talks from the looks of it - especially since Raab is trying to play up the optimism by saying that they are close to an agreement being struck.





The pound is sniffing out the potential for talks to continue as well, with cable jumping from 1.2890 to a session high of 1.2920 currently.



