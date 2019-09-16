UK's Raab: We will leave on 31 October come what may

Comments by UK foreign secretary, Dominic Raab





We want to remove the backstop

We can do a deal at the European Council summit in October

We have been clear on the details in talks with the EU

The question is "will the EU meet with us" on a deal?

Not having a second referendum on Brexit deal

Raab has been a staunch supporter of Boris Johnson and his remarks here bolsters the sentiment from the prime minister himself over the weekend here





Cable trades near session lows currently at 1.2458 as the pound holds weaker on the stubbornness of the government in pursuing a no-deal outcome, also as price runs into resistance from the 100-day moving average just above 1.2500.



