UK's Rightmove says mini housing market boom gathering pace

Rightmove survey from June 7 and July 11

prices sought by home sellers rose by 3.7% y/y, to hit a record high

prices were 2.4% higher than before the coronavirus lockdown began in March

buyer enquiries since the start of July up an annual 75%



"These figures are the earliest indicator of house price trends," Rightmove Director Miles Shipside said. "They show on average prices gently rising not falling, and this will be reflected in the coming months in other house price reports."







Via Reuters. Chancellor Sunak's announcement of a raised threshold for paying tax on property purchases to 500,000 pounds, four times its previous level (through until March 31 next year) cited as helping give the market a boost.







