UK's Shapps on coronavirus situation: We are at a very critical moment

Comments by UK transport secretary, Grant Shapps

We are just a few weeks behind Europe

We will hear from PM Johnson on next steps this week

Unless people follow rules, we will end up back where we don't want to be in

We must keep schools open The virus situation in the UK is adding to headwinds for the pound alongside the negative Brexit developments over the past few weeks.









The chart certainly doesn't paint a pretty picture and amid consideration to reintroduce lockdown measures, it will put a dent on the economic recovery in recent months.