UK's Shapps on GDP figures: Everyone expected a hit to the economy, there will be more to come

Comments by UK transport minister, Grant Shapps

There is no perfect way to start easing lockdown measures

Hopes that people will use common sense

Yup, with the UK only having gone into strict lockdown on 23 March, economic conditions in April and Q2 will be much worse - especially since the start of Q1 was also slightly boosted by election sentiment following Boris Johnson's victory.





As for easing lockdown measures, hoping for common sense from the masses never tends to work out too well. All it takes is one bad apple to ruin the whole bunch. But let's see.



