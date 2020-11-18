UK's Sharma: Christmas will happen come what may

We just have to wait and see where we are

On Brexit, there is still some way to go

EU must understand we are a sovereign nation

The good news for the UK is that the pace of increase in the daily case count has somewhat moderated. However, the base at the moment is still relatively high.









That said, UK lawmakers are insisting they are more than likely to revert back to the 'traffic light' system once lockdown ends on 2 December. But considering the situation, that is likely going to be a decision that backfires on the government if they do so.