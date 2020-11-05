UK's Sunak backs BOE policy decision earlier, reaffirms commitment to support jobs

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Sunak will be announcing more supportive measures later today

He's out with some comments, offering the thumbs up to the BOE decision earlier to expand its QE facility by £150 billion. Adding that:

"Our policy support is adapting to the course of the virus and the needs of the economy, through the extension of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) and business loan schemes."
He will be addressing parliament later on the supportive measures at around 1200 GMT.

