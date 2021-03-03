UK's Sunak: Expects economy to return to pre-COVID levels in the middle of next year

UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, lays out his forecasts in parliament





UK GDP returning to pre-crisis levels in Q2 2022 (Nov forecast was Q4 2022)

Forecasts 2021 GDP growth of 4% (Nov forecast was 5.5%)

Forecasts 2022 GDP growth of 7.3% (Nov forecast was 6.6%)

Sees unemployment rate peaking at 6.5% (Nov forecast was 7.5%)

He is just laying down the assumptions and groundwork before announcing the details of the budget, which is the main thing that UK traders are watching out for.



