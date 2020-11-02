UK's Sunak: Lockdown is the last thing we wanted to do

The government must now defend its position that returning to lockdown is the right move ahead of Wednesday's vote





The virus is spreading faster than the reasonable worst case scenario

Unless we acted, deaths would have been worse than in spring

Lockdown regulations are time-limited

We will seek to exit to tiered approach at the end of the 4-week period

The full details and regulations for the planned lockdown will be published some time before lawmakers will vote on the measure this Wednesday.





But Johnson has already outlined that pubs, restaurants and non-essential businesses will be closed. Schools and universities will stay open though.





