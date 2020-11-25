UK's Sunak: OBR forecasts shows GDP contraction of 11.3% this year

UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, briefs in parliament

2020 GDP forecast -11.3% (July forecast -12.4%)

2021 GDP forecast +5.5% (July forecast +8.7%)

2022 GDP forecast +6.6% (July forecast +4.5%)

2023 GDP forecast +2.3% (July forecast +2.1%)

The more than 11% drop this year would mark the largest decline in output in over 300 years, but it is what it is given the events that have unfolded and the market has certainly come to terms with that quite a while ago.





Sunak also mentions that the budget deficit forecast for the current fiscal year is seen at £394 billion - which will be a record as already affirmed by the public debt data



