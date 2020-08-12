UK's Sunak repeats that extending furlough scheme is not sustainable

Comments by UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak





June GDP figure was encouraging, there are promising signs

But it won't feel like a V-shaped recovery if you have lost your job

There is good progress in several areas of Brexit negotiations

But there are gaps on a couple of big issues

Extending Brexit transition would not be the right thing to do

Once again, the latter stages of Q3 and Q4 will be the crucial period in assessing the actual strength of the UK economic recovery. The fear is that once the furlough program expires, labour market conditions will deteriorate and disrupt the recovery process.





As for Sunak's remarks on Brexit progress, it's nothing we haven't heard of before.



