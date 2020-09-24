UK's Sunak: The main goal is to support jobs, but we need to change how we do this

UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, announces the new jobs support scheme





As the economy reopens, it is fundamentally wrong to keep furlough scheme

I cannot save every business, every job

We need to allow the economy to move forward

Announces new jobs support scheme

Government will directly support wages of people in work

This will help companies employ people on shorter hours, instead of laying them off

The scheme will support viable jobs

Employees must work at least a third of normal hours

Government will increase wages to cover two thirds of lost pay

The scheme will run for about 6 months

Self-employed grant will be extended on similar terms as jobs support scheme

Introduces 'pay-as-you-grow' scheme

Bounce back loans extended from 6 years to 10 years

Businesses can choose to make interest-only payments now

To extended deadline of all loan schemes until the end of the year

As the furlough program comes to an end in October, these are the new measures introduced to try and support the labour market to prevent job losses in the UK.





The jobs support scheme is a bit more generous than expected, with the government covering 2/3 of wages. It was expected that it may have been a 50-50 kind of thing.





In any case, these measures are certainly welcome for the pound and UK assets but how much so can this alleviate the pressure on the economy remains to be seen.





This is definitely better than nothing, but it perhaps is the bare minimum to really ensure that we don't see a cliff-edge collapse in the labour market.





But amid Brexit risks, virus developments, and likelihood of the economic recovery stalling, the pound may only find some short-term relief when all is done and dusted.



