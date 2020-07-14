UK's Sunak: Today's GDP figures underline the scale of the challenge we face

UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak, remarks on the May GDP figures

The readings were largely softer-than-expected, which sort of tells the story that the underlying strength in the UK economy remains a big question mark.

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, we have seen consumer credit growth gradually ease - a sign that the economy was already failing to fire on all cylinders.

Hence, the fallout from the pandemic sort of exacerbates those conditions and we're seeing more evidence of that with the more tepid economic rebound in May.
