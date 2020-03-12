UK's Sunak: We are accelerating towards the delay phase on the virus

Comments by UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak





Highly likely that virus will spread in a significant way

But virus impact on the economy will be temporary



Despite unveiling an impressive fiscal stimulus package yesterday, the pandemic announcement by the WHO poured cold water on the UK proposition to combat the virus outbreak.





Add to the fact that the government assumes 1/5 of the workforce to be sidelined at any given time, that's not particularly encouraging when pandemic feels are spreading.





Nonetheless, at least those measures are in place and that will help to somewhat deal with the economic fallout from the virus outbreak. It doesn't look like the UK will reach a stage of going into lockdown like Italy just yet.



