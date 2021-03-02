UK's Sunak will extend the furlough for UK workers through the summer, to end-September
UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak
- Is to extend the coronavirus jobs furlough scheme until the end of September 2021
- employers will pay 10% of furlough scheme costs in July
- and pay 20% in August & September
Statement issued by the UK fin min.
This sort of info is usually embargoed until the budget speech ... not on this issue though.
Cable is not much changed, off just a touch from its US afternoon high.