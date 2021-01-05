UK's Sunak: Will set out next stage of economic response in March

Comments by UK finance minister, Rishi Sunak

March budget will be excellent opportunity to take stock

Will lay out next steps on virus support measures at March budget

This follows the earlier announcement of additional grants totaling £4.6 billion to aid businesses amid the third national lockdown in the UK.





Just keep in mind the timing, as the UK likes to coordinate efforts between the government and the central bank - so this could lend to some possibility of the BOE acting as well.





For now though, the money market has fully priced in a 10 bps rate cut by the BOE by August as compared to November previously last week. The timeframe in which implied rates turn negative has moved up to May as compared to June previously though.



