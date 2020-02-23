UK's Telegram: Boris Johnson to kick start trade talks with US within a fortnight

US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is making US-UK trade talks a priority in 2020.

After weekend comments from the G-20 in Saudi Arabia that US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin is making the US-UK trade talks a priority in 2020, the Daily Telegraph is reporting that Boris Johnson is set to kick start trade talks with US within the next 2 weeks.





The report states that the Prime Minister will publish the governments "red lines" for its trade negotiations which are expected to push back on US demands for its drugs and health firms that have greater access to the British market.



