UK's Truss: If EU won't do a Brexit deal, we will go to Australia terms

Comments by UK international trade secretary, Liz Truss

  • We want a Canada-style deal and think it is reasonable
  • A Brexit deal can be done
  • We've made some real progress with the EU
For those confused by the terminology, Australia terms simply means a no-deal outcome.

This mainly reaffirms the UK's stance ahead of talks once again. As things stand, the supposed deadline will be the end of the transition period i.e. 31 December but given how many times we've been down this road before, it is hard to take at face value.
 
