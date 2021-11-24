UMich November US consumer sentiment final 67.4 vs 66.9 expected

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

US consumer sentiment from the University of Michigan for Oct 2021:

US consumer sentiment
  • Prelim was 66.8
  • Prior was 71.7
  • Current conditions  vs 73.2 prelim
  • Expectations  vs 62.8 prelim
  • 1 year inflation 4.9% vs 4.9% prelim
  • 5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 2.9% prelim
I don't think much of this index. If anything, it measures a bull market in manufactured anger at everything. It's utter non-sense that business confidence is at extremely high levels and initial jobless claims are at the lowest since 1969 and this survey is showing consumers in the worst mood in decades.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose