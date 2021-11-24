UMich November US consumer sentiment final 67.4 vs 66.9 expected

Prelim was 66.8

Prior was 71.7

Current conditions vs 73.2 prelim



Expectations vs 62.8 prelim



1 year inflation 4.9% vs 4.9% prelim

5-10 year inflation 3.0% vs 2.9% prelim

I don't think much of this index. If anything, it measures a bull market in manufactured anger at everything. It's utter non-sense that business confidence is at extremely high levels and initial jobless claims are at the lowest since 1969 and this survey is showing consumers in the worst mood in decades.