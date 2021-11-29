How to listen to the sound of covid alarm bells

UN: Early evidence on omicron shows risk is 'very high'. Is it high for markets?





The UN is out with comments saying that early evidence shows the risk from the new variant is 'very high' and that future surges in covid might have 'severe consequences'.





Now... we've seen many similar comments so there's no real news here. We've we've all see the arguments for and against omicron. More importantly, we all know that data so far is limited.





At the same time, you wonder who has the best data and analysis. Naturally, we want to hear from the on-the-ground people about the severity and symptoms but the bigger picture will be clear fairly quickly. Who is going to get the best data?





One spot we'll be looking at is South Africa. They have relatively robust reporting and data. I highlighted rising hospitalizations in Gauteng earlier today.





But synthesizing that data and cutting out the noise is the work of virologists. Earlier variants repeatedly fooled markets because of statistical noise or bad anecdotal numbers.







Ultimately, that goes back to the virologists and experts. What's bothering me at the moment is that so many top-level health officials are sounding some level of alarm. Maybe that's an echo chamber but at this point, officials should have a good handle on the data and pitfalls.





When I hear comments like this from the UN, I hope it's simply the usual over-cautious talk. I remind myself that lives are at risk here and that health officials don't care that markets can tolerate 5 million deaths. In terms of their jobs, there's nothing wrong with them sounding alarms. But also remember that markets have shown how resilient the global economy is to death and suffering, for better or worse.





I terms of trading, I sense that people really want to believe this is nothing. Everyone is completely fed up with the pandemic and can't imagine another lockdown or a wave even worse than delta. It's the kind of thing that will spawn ugly second-order political effects. So the inclination is to cling to good news.





I get that but I think it's a bias to guard against. It's way too early to be picking sides. Not every dip needs to be bought.





At the end of the day, if I miss a buying opportunity and this variant turns out to result in mild illness, that's a trade I'm happy to make.

