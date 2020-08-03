UN on reports that North Korea have developed nuclear warheads for ballistic missiles
Reuters siting a confidential UN sanctions monitor report they have sighted
- North Korea continues to develop nuclear weapons program
- Report says several countries assess North Korea has 'probably developed miniaturized nuclear devices to fit into the warheads of its ballistic missiles'
News on escalations re NK are yen positive although the market has become a little complacent on such reports. Yen is not moving much on this report.