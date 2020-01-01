UN sec-gen 'deeply concerned' North Korea said it could resume weapons tests

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Celebrated trolls of the year (2019 version) North Korea / Kim Jong Un are off to a lead position for 2020.

Kim Jong Un said earlier in the week that there are no longer grounds for him to be limited by his self-declared moratorium on intercontinental ballistic missile and nuclear weapon testing & a "new strategic weapon" will be unveiled in the near future

Prompting United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to say (through a spokesperson) that he hopes there will no new tests.

---
The 2020 US election year will be, I suspect, very interesting indeed. In Chinese curse terms that is. 

