UN Special Envoy says Israel and Palestine are heading towards a full-scale war

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

UN Special Envoy to the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland urged both sides to de-escalate. 

"Stop the fire immediately. We're escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation" 

Apart from the deaths and injuries the latest from Reuters is a report that an Israeli energy pipeline has been struck in a rocket attack.

Oil traders are keeping an eye out for further escalation. Mid-East tensions tend to push the price of crude higher. 

