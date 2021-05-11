UN Special Envoy says Israel and Palestine are heading towards a full-scale war

UN Special Envoy to the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland urged both sides to de-escalate.

"Stop the fire immediately. We're escalating towards a full-scale war. Leaders on all sides have to take the responsibility of de-escalation"





Apart from the deaths and injuries the latest from Reuters is a report that an Israeli energy pipeline has been struck in a rocket attack.









Oil traders are keeping an eye out for further escalation. Mid-East tensions tend to push the price of crude higher.



