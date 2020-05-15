University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May 73.7 vs. 68.0 estimate

University of Michigan consumer sentiment

  • University of Michigan preliminary estimate for May 73.7 vs. 68.0 estimate
  • the prior month came was at 71.8
  • expectations index 67.7 vs. 60.2 estimate.
  • Prior month expectations 70.1
  • current conditions 83.0 vs. 62.8 estimate
  • current conditions prior month was at 74.3
  • one year inflation expectations 3.0% vs. 2.0% estimate
  • 5 to 10 year inflation expectations 2.6% vs. 2.5% estimate
The rise seems to be reaction to the CARES relief checks.


