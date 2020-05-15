University of Michigan consumer sentiment for May 73.7 vs. 68.0 estimate

University of Michigan consumer sentiment





University of Michigan preliminary estimate for May 73.7 vs. 68.0 estimate



the prior month came was at 71.8



expectations index 67.7 vs. 60.2 estimate.



Prior month expectations 70.1



current conditions 83.0 vs. 62.8 estimate



current conditions prior month was at 74.3



one year inflation expectations 3.0% vs. 2.0% estimate



5 to 10 year inflation expectations 2.6% vs. 2.5% estimate



The rise seems to be reaction to the CARES relief checks.









