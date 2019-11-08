University of Michigan consumer sentiment for November (P) 95.7 versus 95.5 estimate

University of Michigan consumer sentiment for November preliminary





Consumer sentiment 95.7 versus 95.5 estimate. Last month 95.5



Current conditions 110.9 versus 113.5 estimate. Last month 113.2



Expectations 85.9 versus 85.0 estimate. Last month 84.2



1 year inflation 2.5% versus 2.5% last month



5 – 10 year inflation 2.4% versus 2.3% last month



the index of consumer sentiment sits near the middle of the 2 year range. The high reached 101.4. The low in August 2019 reached 89.8.. The midpoint equals 95.6, just below the 95.7 number this month.