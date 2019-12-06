University of Michigan sentiment for December 99.2 versus 97.0 estimate
University of Michigan sentiment index for December 2019
- Michigan consumer sentiment rises to 99.2 from 97.0 estimate. The prior month came in at 96.8
- current conditions 115.2 versus 112.8 estimate. Up from 111.6 last month
- expectations 88.9 versus 87.5 estimate. Up from 87.3 last month
- one year inflation expectations falls to 2.4% from 2.5%
- 5 – 10 year inflation expectations falls to 2.3% from 2.5%
More good news from the University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index for the month of December.