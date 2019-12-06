University of Michigan sentiment for December 99.2 versus 97.0 estimate

University of Michigan sentiment index for December 2019





Michigan consumer sentiment rises to 99.2 from 97.0 estimate. The prior month came in at 96.8



current conditions 115.2 versus 112.8 estimate. Up from 111.6 last month



expectations 88.9 versus 87.5 estimate. Up from 87.3 last month



one year inflation expectations falls to 2.4% from 2.5%



5 – 10 year inflation expectations falls to 2.3% from 2.5%



More good news from the University of Michigan's preliminary sentiment index for the month of December.

