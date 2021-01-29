University of Michigan sentiment for January final will be released at the top of the hour

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Preliminary estimate came in at 79.2

the University of Michigan sentiment index for January (FINAL) will be released at the top of the hour. The expectations are for the index to tick up to 79.3 from 79.2.

  • Current conditions is expected to remain steady at 87.7
  • Expectations are expected to rise to 74.1 from 73.8
  • one year inflation is expected at 2.9% vs. 3% previously reported
  • 5 – 10 year inflation came in at 2.7% last
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose