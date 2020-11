University of Michigan sentiment for November preliminary at the top of the hour

Expectations are for 82.0 vs. 81.8 last month





At the top of the hour the University of Michigan sentiment index will be released. It is the preliminary estimate. Yesterday, the Fed chair said that consumer confidence is important for any recovery. Looking at the history, the consumer sentiment is certainly off high levels from 2015 to earlier this year, but off the lows from 2011 and earlier this year. There is more work to be done