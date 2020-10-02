University of Michigan sentiment for September final

University of Michigan sentiment index 80.4 vs. 79.0. Preliminary estimate 78.9



current conditions a 7.8 vs. 87.5 preliminary. August was 82.9



expectations 75.6 vs. 73.3 . Last month came in at 68.5



one year inflation 2.6% vs. 2.7% preliminary



5 -10 year inflation 2.7% vs. 2.6% preliminary



Better numbers from the Michigan sentiment, but the settlement still remains well below the range seen prior to the Covid plunge in March. Also, wWith all the news today and different balls in the air, there is a lot of stuff to sift through even since these numbers were calculated.









