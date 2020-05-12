University of Washington model now projects 147,000 US coronavirus deaths by August

The University of Washington's coronavirus mortality model is the one used by the White House COVID-19 task force

  • death toll forecast by August up 10,000 from the previous forecast to 147,000
Bad news on the coronavirus outbreak had prompted flows into the US dollar. The impact has receded somewhat as the market has become inured to the inept performance of the US administration. 
