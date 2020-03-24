Unlimited QE to kick off dollar weakness - Mizuho

The firm says that the weakness in the dollar may continue in the near-term









"The Fed pulling out all the stops by removing the quantitative cap on QE is a start to a weaker USD and firmer currencies elsewhere. Improved risk appetite due to the Fed as well as hopes of US fiscal stimulus coming together add to the lift in markets which is accompanied by inflows boosting currencies in Asia.



Finally, a slower rate of infections in Italy, it is hoped, will set the stage for a peaking in global cases sooner rather than later. The question is: which of these may be hopes overtaking reality, and thus being subject to some checks along the way."

ForexLive I don't think there is much of an argument that the Fed actions yesterday will have a significant impact on the dollar, if not the short-term then surely the long-term.





Investors will now have to rethink dollar positions more intricately and that makes gold among the easier bets to go with in times like these. But the dollar may also still see demand so long as the economic fallout and financial dislocations continue to ramp up.





There is reason to doubt the greenback on the back of the Fed but things aren't all doom and gloom just yet. Technically, I'd watch for EUR/USD breaking 1.10 before starting to doubt the dollar as funding pressures have not completely gone away.





Sure, there will be some unwinding of dollar trades after the monstrous run over the past two weeks. But unless investors are comfortable enough to start buying up everything again, the dollar has reason to holds its ground in times of distress - especially on EM flows.





According to the firm's head of economics and strategy, Vishnu Varathan, the softer dollar story is starting to steal the main spotlight as "the shock and awe of unlimited QE from the Fed overtakes market contagion fears". Adding that: