Unnamed UK official says a Brexit delay to January 31 means there will be an election

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Awaiting if we can get a name, so far this is an anonymous source 

BBC political editor reporting that Johnson will try to push for an election if the EU offers a delay.

But …. this was the parliament's plan all along wasn't it? Get a delay agreed then go for an election or a referendum, right? 

What we do now is that EU president Tusk says he will be recommending a delay:
And that France is a bit peeved:
And also that France will fall into line with whatever Tusk recommends....  (that is IMO but I reckon its a given) 




