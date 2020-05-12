Unpublished US data from the White House shows coronavirus infections spiking across the US

US media (NBC news) reporting on data undisclosed by the Trump administration

Coronavirus infection rates are spiking to new highs in several metropolitan areas and smaller communities

data in a May 7 coronavirus task force report, undisclosed by the adminstration



The 10 top areas recorded surges of 72.4 percent or greater over a seven-day period compared to the previous week, according to a set of tables produced for the task force by its data and analytics unit. They include Nashville, Tennessee; Des Moines, Iowa; Amarillo, Texas; and - atop the list, with a 650 percent increase - Central City, Kentucky.

---

Trump's said on Monday that "all throughout the country, the numbers are coming down rapidly." Even without this disclosure of the secret data hoard that claim is obvious bullshit.





WH death toll projections are rapidly moving toward realisation:







