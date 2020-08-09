Up to a third of UK employers expect to cut jobs by October

UK press (FT, Guardian) report on a survey of 2,000 firms that shows more than 33% expect job losses by October this year.

Survey by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) and Adecco staffing Group.

CIPD's senior labour market adviser:

"Until now, redundancies have been low - no doubt due to the job retention scheme - but we expect to see more redundancies come through this autumn, especially in the private sector, once the scheme closes."

