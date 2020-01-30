Update - Coronavirus global confirmed cases

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Deaths in China number 170


Elsewhere as of end Jan 28:
  • US 5
  • Australia 7
  • France 4 (since updated to 5 on Jan 29) 
  • Germany 4
  • Nepal 1
  • Japan 7 (this number has climbed today also)
  • Singapore 10
  • South Korea 4
  • Taiwan 8
  • Thailand 14
  • Vietnam 2 
  • Malaysia 7
  • Cambodia 1
  • Canada 2 (ditto, higher now)
  • Sri Lanka 1
  • UAE 1
