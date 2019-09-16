Update on the Saudi attacks whodunnit - more from 3 unnamed sources

An update on speculation of who it was responsible for the attacks on the Saudi oil facility

This via NBC, citing "three people familiar with the intelligence told NBC News":
  • American intelligence shows that the attack on a major Saudi oil facility was launched from Iran
  • A congressional source says Democrats familiar with the details do not dispute that the attack was carried out by Iran
  • "This attack had a level of sophistication we have not seen before," the congressional source said. "You will not see Democrats pushing back on the idea that Iran was behind it."

What will be Trump's response? And, does anyone doubt its coming? 
Comments welcome. 


An update on speculation of who it was responsible for the attacks on the Saudi oil facility 

