Update on the Twitter fight between Guns N' Roses Axl Rose and US Treas Sec Mnuchin

This is for the LOLs on an otherwise subdued FX day here in Asia.

Here is the exchange:
axl rose guns n roses mnuchin us treasury liberia
It is not clear what started the spat, nor why Mnuchin has appended a picture of the Liberian flag to his reply, nor what Axl has, in fact, done for Liberia lately.

But, Mnuchin has subsequently deleted his reply tweet and replaced it with the same words but a pic of a flag of the United States.

axl rose guns n roses mnuchin us treasury
It might be a cold November Rain ahead for the administration.

