Update on the US-China trade deal

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via the Wall Street Journal, a look at what is in the deal agreed to earlier

  • will roll back existing tariff rates on Chinese goods
  • cancel new levies that were set to take effect on Sunday
  • China to buy $50 billion worth of agricultural goods in 2020 (with with energy and other goods)
  • US to reduce the tariff rate on many Chinese imports (currently at 15% to 25%)
More:
  • The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Thursday that the U.S. side has offered to slash existing tariff rates by half on roughly $360 billion in Chinese-made goods, in addition to canceling the tariffs on $156 billion in goods that Mr. Trump had threatened to impose on Sunday. 
  • U.S. trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Ambassador Cui Tiankai are expected to sign at least the outlines of a deal on Friday, said another person familiar with the matter
WSJ may be gated, here is the updated link 



