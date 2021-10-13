Update to the Hong Kong typhoon warning - financial markets to remain closed Wednesday
HKEX delayed, then cancelled, the morning session:
Hong Kong stock exchange delays morning trading session due to typhoon
HKEX will remain closed for the rest of the day after the Observatory retained its No 8 typhoon warning signal up to 4pm local time
- storm signal in effect
- Securities, derivates trade cacncelled
- Kompasu is moving closer to the city.
- Banks will also close for the day.
Good luck to all the people in HK and other affected areas.