Update to the US coronavirus White House briefing - due at 2245GMT

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

It was announced for 2300GMT, but apparently updated to being a touch earlier.

White House still has a 7pm (local) start time listed. Anyway, best to be prepared! 



ForexLive
