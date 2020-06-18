Updated NZD forecast - economic rebound slightly stronger than expected

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Via Westpac, the bank's outlook for the New Zealand dollar.

Looking for nzus NZD/USD to end 2020 around 0.6500, citing:
  • Risk sentiment expected to remain firm into year-end
  • support from unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus
  • NZ's economic rebound has been slightly stronger than previously expected
But,  in the interim there remains potential for a pullback to 0.6200
  • on bouts of risk aversion, eg if the recent positive NZ data surprises flips to data disappointments



