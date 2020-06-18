Updated NZD forecast - economic rebound slightly stronger than expected
Via Westpac, the bank's outlook for the New Zealand dollar.
Looking for nzus NZD/USD to end 2020 around 0.6500, citing:
- Risk sentiment expected to remain firm into year-end
- support from unprecedented global central bank and government stimulus
- NZ's economic rebound has been slightly stronger than previously expected
But, in the interim there remains potential for a pullback to 0.6200
- on bouts of risk aversion, eg if the recent positive NZ data surprises flips to data disappointments